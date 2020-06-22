Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 7,600 Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR)

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its position in Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,594 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 7,600 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $2,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Opus Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Opus Investment Management Inc. now owns 55,084 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. Clearfield Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,012,000. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 98,579 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,944,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 138.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 674,211 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,989,000 after purchasing an additional 391,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,263 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. 77.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

NYSE:QSR opened at $54.17 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $16.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.63. Restaurant Brands International Inc has a 1 year low of $25.08 and a 1 year high of $79.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 31.08% and a net margin of 11.72%. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International Inc will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.47%.

In related news, insider Felipe A. Athayde sold 43,476 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total value of $2,148,149.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,429 shares in the company, valued at $712,936.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on QSR. KeyCorp upped their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Argus lowered Restaurant Brands International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Longbow Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $79.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Restaurant Brands International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.23.

Restaurant Brands International Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

Further Reading: Circuit Breakers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QSR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR).

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.