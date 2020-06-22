Janus Henderson Group PLC Takes $2.02 Million Position in Frontline Ltd (NYSE:FRO)

Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Frontline Ltd (NYSE:FRO) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 209,833 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,017,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.11% of Frontline as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Frontline during the first quarter worth about $769,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Frontline during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,277,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Frontline by 757.0% in the first quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 57,505 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 50,795 shares in the last quarter. Appian Way Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Frontline in the first quarter valued at $1,868,000. Finally, Hartree Partners LP purchased a new stake in Frontline in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FRO opened at $7.60 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.46. Frontline Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $6.09 and a fifty-two week high of $13.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The shipping company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.04). Frontline had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The company had revenue of $288.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Frontline Ltd will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 36.84%. This is an increase from Frontline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd. Frontline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 341.46%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine cut Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Pareto Securities downgraded shares of Frontline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Fearnley Fonds lowered Frontline from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.92 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.64.

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2018, the company's fleet consisted of 61 vessels, which included very large crude carrier, Suezmax, and LR2/Aframax tankers with an aggregate capacity of approximately 11.6 million deadweight ton.

