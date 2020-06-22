Janus Henderson Group PLC Trims Holdings in Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER)

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its stake in Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) by 63.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 693,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,226,578 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vereit worth $3,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vereit in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $110,009,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vereit by 37.8% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 17,347,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,831,000 after acquiring an additional 4,757,654 shares during the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P grew its position in Vereit by 127.8% in the first quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 8,281,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,497,000 after acquiring an additional 4,646,346 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vereit by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 20,342,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $187,966,000 after acquiring an additional 4,563,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in Vereit by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 92,900,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $858,402,000 after purchasing an additional 4,357,437 shares during the period. 93.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on VER shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Vereit from $9.50 to $5.80 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vereit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Vereit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.61.

Shares of NYSE:VER opened at $6.78 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of -18.32 and a beta of 1.07. Vereit Inc has a 1 year low of $3.56 and a 1 year high of $10.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.44.

Vereit (NYSE:VER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $299.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.11 million. Vereit had a negative net margin of 23.19% and a negative return on equity of 4.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. Analysts expect that Vereit Inc will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.077 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. Vereit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.71%.

Vereit Profile

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $15.6 billion including approximately 4,000 properties and 94.7 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

