Janus Henderson Group PLC Trims Stock Position in Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its holdings in shares of Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH) by 46.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,063 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 74,058 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Athene were worth $2,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Athene by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,658 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Athene by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 35,970 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P increased its holdings in Athene by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 24,061 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Athene by 142.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,324 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Athene by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 35,949 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ATH opened at $33.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Athene Holding Ltd has a 1 year low of $13.37 and a 1 year high of $50.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.12. The firm has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.37.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The insurance provider reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.64). The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $875.86 million. Athene had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 7.50%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Athene Holding Ltd will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

ATH has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Athene from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Athene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Athene from $61.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Athene from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Athene from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.27.

In other news, insider Grant Kvalheim bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,000,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Athene

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products in the United States and Bermuda. It offers fixed deferred, immediate, and payout annuities; and funding agreements and pension risk transfer products to institutional investors. The company's products are designed for individuals and institutions seeking to fund retirement needs.

