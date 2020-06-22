Jeld-Wen Holding Inc (NYSE:JELD) Shares Bought by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Jeld-Wen Holding Inc (NYSE:JELD) by 77.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,626 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,956 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Jeld-Wen were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JELD. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Jeld-Wen by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,604 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jeld-Wen by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,588,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,608,000 after purchasing an additional 541,144 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Jeld-Wen by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 102,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 41,200 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jeld-Wen by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 633,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,822,000 after purchasing an additional 62,844 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Jeld-Wen in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 62.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JELD opened at $15.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.77, a PEG ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 2.83. Jeld-Wen Holding Inc has a one year low of $6.06 and a one year high of $27.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.84.

Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. Jeld-Wen had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 1.10%. The business had revenue of $979.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Jeld-Wen Holding Inc will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Jeld-Wen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Jeld-Wen from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Jeld-Wen from $24.50 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Jeld-Wen in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Jeld-Wen from $22.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.23.

In other Jeld-Wen news, CEO Gary S. Michel bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.68 per share, for a total transaction of $126,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 202,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,563,033.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc manufactures and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, and aluminum windows.

