Karp Capital Management Corp Cuts Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Karp Capital Management Corp trimmed its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 15.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,647 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,743 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 1.7% of Karp Capital Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Karp Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in Apple by 2,180.0% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Stralem & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Apple in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new position in Apple in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Sofos Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Apple by 16.9% in the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AAPL. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Apple to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $345.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $285.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $326.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $335.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group set a $325.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.02.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $349.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $319.17 and a 200 day moving average of $294.79. The firm has a market cap of $1,515.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.18. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.58 and a 1 year high of $356.56.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total transaction of $9,914,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,252,419.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 95,752 shares of company stock valued at $24,750,125. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

