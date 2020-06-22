Korea Investment CORP Has $1.02 Billion Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,998,905 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 245,854 shares during the period. Apple makes up 4.5% of Korea Investment CORP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.09% of Apple worth $1,016,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in Apple by 2,180.0% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Stralem & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Apple in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new position in Apple in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $129,000. 62.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Nomura boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $365.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Apple from $370.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.02.

AAPL stock opened at $349.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.50. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.58 and a 52 week high of $356.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $319.17 and its 200 day moving average is $294.79. The firm has a market cap of $1,515.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.18.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total transaction of $9,914,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 95,752 shares of company stock worth $24,750,125. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

