Legal & General Group Plc Acquires 1,114 Shares of MSA Safety Inc (NYSE:MSA)

Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in MSA Safety Inc (NYSE:MSA) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 60,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $6,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in MSA Safety by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in MSA Safety by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MSA Safety from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Sidoti upgraded MSA Safety from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. MSA Safety currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.67.

In other MSA Safety news, VP Steven C. Sr. Blanco sold 9,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $1,188,540.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,258,536. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Diane M. Pearse sold 891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $107,463.51. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,697,178.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MSA opened at $105.76 on Monday. MSA Safety Inc has a 12-month low of $83.57 and a 12-month high of $142.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 26.51 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $116.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.66.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.23. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 11.07%. The company had revenue of $341.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that MSA Safety Inc will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd were paid a $0.43 dividend. This is a positive change from MSA Safety’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. MSA Safety’s payout ratio is currently 35.83%.

MSA Safety Company Profile

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, utilities, and mining industries worldwide. It operates through Americas and International segments. The company's core product offerings include permanently installed fixed gas and flame detection instruments, such as permanently installed gas detection monitoring systems, and flame detectors and open-path infrared gas detectors, as well as replacement components and related services to detect the presence or absence of various gases in the air.

