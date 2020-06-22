Legal & General Group Plc Acquires 14,253 Shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 328,400 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,253 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.30% of Simmons First National worth $6,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Simmons First National during the first quarter valued at $59,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Simmons First National by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 153,741 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after acquiring an additional 38,228 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Simmons First National during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,553,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 7,034.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,910 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 14,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,063 shares of the bank’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 7,601 shares during the period. 37.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO George Makris, Jr. purchased 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.23 per share, for a total transaction of $291,680.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,517,067.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Makris, Jr. acquired 9,000 shares of Simmons First National stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.37 per share, for a total transaction of $147,330.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 431,346 shares in the company, valued at $7,061,134.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 37,000 shares of company stock worth $623,170 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SFNC shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Simmons First National from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Simmons First National presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Simmons First National stock opened at $17.41 on Monday. Simmons First National Co. has a 1 year low of $13.75 and a 1 year high of $27.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 0.94.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $249.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.03 million. Simmons First National had a net margin of 25.09% and a return on equity of 10.86%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Simmons First National Co. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Simmons First National’s payout ratio is 24.91%.

About Simmons First National

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; loan products, including consumer, real estate, commercial, agricultural, equipment, and SBA lending; personal and corporate trust services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

