Legal & General Group Plc Acquires 2,000 Shares of nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT)

Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 383,083 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.23% of nVent Electric worth $6,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in nVent Electric by 96.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 8,267 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,526,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,051,000 after acquiring an additional 154,315 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 17.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 5,809 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,288,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,740,000 after purchasing an additional 71,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its position in nVent Electric by 26.9% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 21,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 4,648 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NVT opened at $18.71 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.67. nVent Electric PLC has a 52 week low of $10.53 and a 52 week high of $28.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $520.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.91 million. nVent Electric had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 11.56%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that nVent Electric PLC will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.33%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NVT shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of nVent Electric in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective (up from $26.00) on shares of nVent Electric in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. nVent Electric has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.86.

In other news, Director Michael L. Ducker purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.50 per share, for a total transaction of $35,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,445. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions.

