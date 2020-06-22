Legal & General Group Plc Acquires 2,661 Shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,535 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,661 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.27% of Itron worth $6,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ITRI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Itron by 1,196.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 350 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Itron by 2,944.4% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 548 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Itron during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Itron during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Itron by 331.2% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 802 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Thomas S. Glanville sold 1,000 shares of Itron stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.07, for a total transaction of $70,070.00. Also, SVP Sharelynn Faye Moore sold 1,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.07, for a total transaction of $107,277.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,880 shares of company stock valued at $322,731. 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Itron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. BidaskClub raised Itron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Itron from $88.50 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Itron from $96.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Itron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.67.

Shares of ITRI opened at $68.47 on Monday. Itron, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.48 and a 1-year high of $88.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.26, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.34.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Itron had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The business had revenue of $598.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.83 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Itron’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Itron, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that measures, manages, and analyzes energy and water use worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

