Legal & General Group Plc Acquires 504 Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,707 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.12% of Repligen worth $6,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RGEN. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Repligen by 123.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 77,605 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,178,000 after buying an additional 42,843 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Repligen by 2.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,588,648 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $153,368,000 after acquiring an additional 32,598 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Repligen by 9.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,069 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 16.7% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 122,152 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,793,000 after acquiring an additional 17,443 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Repligen by 4.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 117,136 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,305,000 after purchasing an additional 4,669 shares in the last quarter. 89.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 8,000 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.80, for a total value of $1,022,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,156,567.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nicolas Barthelemy sold 2,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.99, for a total transaction of $268,773.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $676,032.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,993 shares of company stock valued at $12,033,153 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

RGEN stock opened at $115.59 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.09. The stock has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 256.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.07. Repligen Co. has a one year low of $72.32 and a one year high of $143.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 15.56 and a quick ratio of 14.09.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $76.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.79 million. Repligen had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 5.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Repligen Co. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RGEN has been the subject of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Repligen from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Repligen from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Repligen from $100.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.57.

Repligen Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products used to enhance the interconnected phases of the biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, APAC, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands to life sciences companies, which are the binding components of Protein A affinity resins; and growth factor products used to supplement cell culture media.

