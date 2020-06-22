Legal & General Group Plc Acquires 624 Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM)

Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,906 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.11% of Bright Horizons Family Solutions worth $6,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 77,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,935,000 after purchasing an additional 7,526 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 4.3% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 19,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 30.0% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 561,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,282,000 after buying an additional 129,721 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP purchased a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $1,517,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $255,000. 98.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BFAM opened at $115.10 on Monday. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc has a 12 month low of $64.23 and a 12 month high of $176.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $115.46 and its 200 day moving average is $135.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 40.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 58.40 and a beta of 0.78.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.11. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 21.52% and a net margin of 8.18%. The business had revenue of $506.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.73 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, Director Julie Atkinson bought 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $111.64 per share, for a total transaction of $150,714.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $395,875.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BFAM shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $80.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $112.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.29.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education, back-up care, and educational advisory services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment offers traditional center-based child care, preschool, and elementary education services.

