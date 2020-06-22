Legal & General Group Plc Boosts Stake in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc (NYSE:KW)

Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc (NYSE:KW) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 510,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,169 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.36% of Kennedy-Wilson worth $6,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KW. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 189,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,232,000 after buying an additional 4,579 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Kennedy-Wilson in the 1st quarter worth $404,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 10.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 52,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 5,195 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 128,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after acquiring an additional 32,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 1.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 85,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period. 79.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kennedy-Wilson alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Kennedy-Wilson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded Kennedy-Wilson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th.

Shares of KW stock opened at $15.82 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc has a one year low of $10.98 and a one year high of $23.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.64 and its 200 day moving average is $18.21.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Kennedy-Wilson had a return on equity of 32.28% and a net margin of 40.99%. The firm had revenue of $123.30 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.56%. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio is 28.21%.

Kennedy-Wilson Company Profile

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc is a global real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, operation, and investment in real estate through its investment platform. It operates through the following business segments: KW Investments, and KW Investment Management and Real Estate Services (IMRES).

Featured Story: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Kennedy-Wilson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennedy-Wilson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.