Legal & General Group Plc Boosts Stock Holdings in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,765 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.22% of Brunswick worth $6,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BC. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brunswick in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brunswick in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Brunswick by 250.3% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BC stock opened at $60.08 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Brunswick Co. has a 12-month low of $25.22 and a 12-month high of $67.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -240.32 and a beta of 2.10.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $965.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $992.93 million. Brunswick had a positive return on equity of 26.21% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Brunswick Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 18th. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.17%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Brunswick from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. TheStreet raised Brunswick from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Brunswick in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.14.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

