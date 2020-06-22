Legal & General Group Plc Buys 2,895 Shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 605,516 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,895 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $6,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of TEGNA by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,970,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,329,000 after buying an additional 159,453 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its position in TEGNA by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 6,331,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,676,000 after acquiring an additional 46,161 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in TEGNA by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,697,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,406,000 after purchasing an additional 957,779 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in TEGNA by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,451,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,608,000 after buying an additional 111,762 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of TEGNA during the 4th quarter valued at $52,288,000. 97.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of TEGNA from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of TEGNA in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. TheStreet lowered TEGNA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Benchmark lowered their price target on TEGNA from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered TEGNA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.38.

Shares of NYSE:TGNA opened at $10.96 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.32. TEGNA Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.61 and a 52-week high of $18.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43. The firm had revenue of $684.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $684.00 million. TEGNA had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TEGNA Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. TEGNA’s payout ratio is 20.29%.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

