Legal & General Group Plc Cuts Holdings in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Legal & General Group Plc cut its holdings in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,388 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.16% of FTI Consulting worth $7,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 124.0% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 18,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in FTI Consulting by 21.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 197,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,628,000 after buying an additional 35,339 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC increased its holdings in FTI Consulting by 13.0% in the first quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 17,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after buying an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter. 361 Capital LLC increased its holdings in FTI Consulting by 18.7% in the first quarter. 361 Capital LLC now owns 12,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after buying an additional 2,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 177.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 48,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,812,000 after acquiring an additional 31,021 shares during the period. 98.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FTI Consulting alerts:

FTI Consulting stock opened at $104.11 on Monday. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.80 and a fifty-two week high of $144.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $117.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.01). FTI Consulting had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The business had revenue of $604.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other FTI Consulting news, Director Vernon James Ellis sold 3,000 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $992,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FTI Consulting from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 8th. ValuEngine raised FTI Consulting from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Sidoti upgraded shares of FTI Consulting from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $152.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of FTI Consulting from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.33.

FTI Consulting Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company's Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides turnaround and restructuring, business transformation, interim management, valuation and financial advisory, transaction, dispute advisory, and tax services, as well as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and M&A integration services.

Read More: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for FTI Consulting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTI Consulting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.