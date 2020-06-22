Legal & General Group Plc Cuts Stock Position in Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) by 49.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,005,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 977,641 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.24% of Qurate Retail Inc Series A worth $6,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. ETRADE Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 20,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its position in Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 34,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 67.5% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 59.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 146,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares during the period. 89.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on QRTEA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. UBS Group lowered Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Qurate Retail Inc Series A presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

NASDAQ:QRTEA opened at $9.25 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.23, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.33. Qurate Retail Inc Series A has a 1 year low of $3.01 and a 1 year high of $14.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.29 and a 200-day moving average of $7.75.

Qurate Retail Inc Series A Company Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live video programs, Websites, and mobile applications to 404 million households worldwide each day.

