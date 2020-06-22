Legal & General Group Plc Decreases Stake in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Legal & General Group Plc cut its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 110,085 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,728 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $5,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Dolby Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dolby Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 658.1% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 940 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 545.6% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,401 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DLB opened at $66.25 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.98 and its 200 day moving average is $63.44. The stock has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.86. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.68 and a 1-year high of $73.20.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $351.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.35 million. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 36.07%.

In related news, CFO Lewis Chew sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.79, for a total transaction of $547,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $3,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 38.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Friday, May 29th. TheStreet raised Dolby Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Monday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dolby Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for TVs, set-top boxes (STBs), personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, mobile devices, and digital radio; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for home theaters, cinemas, device speakers, mobile devices, and headphones.

