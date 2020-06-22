Legal & General Group Plc Decreases Stock Holdings in Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN)

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its holdings in Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,842 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.15% of Axon Enterprise worth $6,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AAXN. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 62,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,904,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 394,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,921,000 after acquiring an additional 64,904 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the first quarter worth approximately $264,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 135.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 30,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after acquiring an additional 17,732 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,587,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $189,593,000 after acquiring an additional 161,006 shares during the last quarter. 86.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AAXN shares. Imperial Capital increased their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Axon Enterprise from $90.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.43.

In other Axon Enterprise news, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $42,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,386 shares in the company, valued at $2,837,810. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard H. Carmona sold 45,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.29, for a total transaction of $3,843,764.43. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,662 shares in the company, valued at $3,297,481.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 67,983 shares of company stock valued at $5,681,666. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AAXN opened at $90.12 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.00. Axon Enterprise Inc has a twelve month low of $49.80 and a twelve month high of $104.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of -3,004.00 and a beta of 0.73.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.51. Axon Enterprise had a negative return on equity of 0.28% and a negative net margin of 0.26%. The business had revenue of $147.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.92 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Axon Enterprise Inc will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse and Bolt CEWs; and related cartridges. The company also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence connected software network; Axon Records cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries.

