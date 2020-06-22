Legal & General Group Plc Decreases Stock Holdings in J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM)

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its holdings in J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 89,095 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,993 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in J2 Global were worth $6,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in JCOM. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of J2 Global by 122.2% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,703,669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,651,000 after purchasing an additional 936,975 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in J2 Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,678,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in J2 Global by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,273,397 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $213,040,000 after purchasing an additional 355,483 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in J2 Global during the first quarter worth about $12,518,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of J2 Global by 28.2% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 744,296 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,711,000 after purchasing an additional 163,769 shares in the last quarter.

JCOM stock opened at $75.14 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.42 and its 200 day moving average is $85.39. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. J2 Global Inc has a 1-year low of $58.00 and a 1-year high of $104.57.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. J2 Global had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 27.28%. The firm had revenue of $332.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that J2 Global Inc will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on JCOM. TheStreet cut shares of J2 Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. BidaskClub downgraded J2 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Citigroup reduced their price target on J2 Global from $110.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. ValuEngine cut J2 Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on J2 Global from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. J2 Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.33.

J2 Global Company Profile

j2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Email Marketing; Voice, Backup, and Security; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services to sole proprietors, small to medium-sized businesses and enterprises, and government organizations.

