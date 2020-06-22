Legal & General Group Plc Grows Stock Position in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP)

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,040 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,118 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.28% of Stamps.com worth $6,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in Stamps.com by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 582,072 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,716,000 after purchasing an additional 39,028 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Stamps.com by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 227,924 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,036,000 after buying an additional 10,038 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Stamps.com in the 4th quarter worth $15,791,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stamps.com by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 136,822 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,428,000 after purchasing an additional 9,288 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stamps.com by 1,644.4% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 106,444 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,846,000 after purchasing an additional 100,342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Steve Rifai sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $440,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,799,720. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Jonathan Bourgoine sold 21,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.21, for a total transaction of $3,994,204.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 21,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,994,204.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,450 shares of company stock valued at $7,561,437 in the last ninety days. 9.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

STMP opened at $175.58 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.41 and a beta of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $185.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.18. Stamps.com Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.75 and a twelve month high of $221.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $151.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.43 million. Stamps.com had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Stamps.com Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

STMP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Stamps.com from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Stamps.com in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Stamps.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, National Securities initiated coverage on shares of Stamps.com in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.00.

Stamps.com Company Profile

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com and Endicia brands. Its solutions support various USPS mail classes, including First Class Mail, Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Media Mail, Parcel Select, and others.

