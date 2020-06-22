Legal & General Group Plc Has $6.35 Million Stock Position in Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD)

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its position in Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) by 24.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,520 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,301 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.07% of Trade Desk worth $6,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 254.8% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Trade Desk by 79.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 23.8% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. 69.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

NASDAQ:TTD opened at $394.78 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $18.18 billion, a PE ratio of 155.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 2.64. Trade Desk Inc has a 12 month low of $136.00 and a 12 month high of $406.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $320.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $268.97.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.81. The company had revenue of $160.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.10 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 20.65%. Trade Desk’s quarterly revenue was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Trade Desk Inc will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TTD. Nomura Securities upped their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $175.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. SunTrust Banks cut Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Trade Desk from $171.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price target (up previously from $267.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $310.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $282.07.

In other Trade Desk news, insider Vivian Yang sold 3,405 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $698,025.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,149,590. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 254,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.67, for a total value of $77,400,320.61. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 473,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,671,135.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 334,684 shares of company stock valued at $102,519,005. Corporate insiders own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV (CTV).

Featured Story: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.