Legal & General Group Plc Has $6.60 Million Stock Position in Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR)

Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,113,284 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,204 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.40% of Sabre worth $6,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SABR. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sabre in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sabre in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Sabre by 137.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,325 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 3,081 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sabre during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Sabre by 50.8% in the first quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 14,778 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 4,978 shares during the period. 91.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sabre alerts:

NASDAQ SABR opened at $8.13 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.99. Sabre Corp has a 12 month low of $3.30 and a 12 month high of $25.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.82 and a beta of 1.73.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.11. Sabre had a negative net margin of 3.09% and a positive return on equity of 5.38%. The company had revenue of $659.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sabre Corp will post -1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John C. Siciliano acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.54 per share, for a total transaction of $65,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 39,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $257,826.42. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SABR shares. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Sabre from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Sabre from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Sabre from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Sabre from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Sabre in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sabre has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.79.

Sabre Profile

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

Recommended Story: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.