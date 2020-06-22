Legal & General Group Plc Has $6.91 Million Position in HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY)

Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 272,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,396 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.31% of HMS worth $6,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HMS by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 8,527 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of HMS by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 167,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,949,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in HMS by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,545,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,344,000 after purchasing an additional 45,002 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in HMS by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 83,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in HMS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $387,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

In other HMS news, CAO Greg D. Aunan sold 32,459 shares of HMS stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total transaction of $864,383.17. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 63,040 shares in the company, valued at $1,678,755.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HMSY opened at $31.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a current ratio of 4.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.63. HMS Holdings Corp has a 52 week low of $18.19 and a 52 week high of $40.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.95.

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. HMS had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $171.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HMS Holdings Corp will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of HMS in a research note on Monday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine lowered HMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of HMS in a report on Monday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of HMS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered HMS from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.39.

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. The company offers coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers to ensure that the correct party pays the claim; and population management solutions that provide risk-bearing organizations with intelligence across their member populations to identify risks, and enhance patient engagement and outcomes, as well as payment integrity, care management and consumer engagement, and analytical solutions.

