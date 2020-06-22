Legal & General Group Plc Has $7.09 Million Stake in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 147,011 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.16% of Prosperity Bancshares worth $7,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 2.3% in the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,078 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 79.4% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 678 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,446 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Prosperity Bancshares alerts:

Prosperity Bancshares stock opened at $61.42 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.45. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.02 and a 52-week high of $75.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.35.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $290.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.40 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 35.42% and a return on equity of 8.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is 36.65%.

PB has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Prosperity Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.83.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial mortgage and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans.

Featured Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB).

Receive News & Ratings for Prosperity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosperity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.