Legal & General Group Plc Has $7.11 Million Stock Holdings in TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS)

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its holdings in TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,444 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.29% of TreeHouse Foods worth $7,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the 4th quarter worth $40,456,000. Levin Easterly Partners LLC boosted its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Levin Easterly Partners LLC now owns 3,156,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,066,000 after purchasing an additional 506,040 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in TreeHouse Foods by 9,046.7% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 347,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,857,000 after buying an additional 343,775 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in TreeHouse Foods by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,701,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,508,000 after buying an additional 323,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Formula Growth Ltd. bought a new position in TreeHouse Foods during the fourth quarter valued at about $15,520,000.

In other news, SVP Lori G. Roberts sold 4,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.72, for a total transaction of $258,433.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Vermylen sold 19,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.45, for a total value of $1,035,887.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,640,333. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,533 shares of company stock valued at $2,401,014 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TreeHouse Foods stock opened at $48.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of -7.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.63. TreeHouse Foods Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.50 and a fifty-two week high of $60.38.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. TreeHouse Foods had a negative net margin of 8.06% and a positive return on equity of 7.25%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on THS shares. Credit Suisse Group raised TreeHouse Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on TreeHouse Foods from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. TreeHouse Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.55.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc operates as a food and beverage manufacturer in the United States, Canada, and Italy. The company operates through Baked Goods, Beverages, Condiments, Meals, and Snacks segments. The Baked Goods segment offers candies, cookies, crackers, in-store bakery products, pita chips, pretzels, refrigerated dough, retail griddle waffles, pancakes, and French toasts.

