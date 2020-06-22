Legal & General Group Plc Increases Position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 81,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,286 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $5,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Tetra Tech during the fourth quarter valued at about $160,609,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 93.7% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,098,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,566,000 after buying an additional 531,413 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,681,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,040,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,631,000 after buying an additional 164,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 236,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,677,000 after buying an additional 94,075 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.10% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech stock opened at $77.01 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 29.62, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.88. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.61 and a fifty-two week high of $99.34.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 4.52%. The firm had revenue of $584.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Tetra Tech’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 12th. This is a boost from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.45%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TTEK. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Boenning Scattergood downgraded Tetra Tech from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Sidoti raised their price target on Tetra Tech from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $92.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.83.

In other news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 1,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.56, for a total value of $95,326.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,208 shares in the company, valued at $1,284,756.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP William R. Brownlie sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.57, for a total value of $795,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. It operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

