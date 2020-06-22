Legal & General Group Plc Increases Stake in Arcosa Inc (NYSE:ACA)

Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Arcosa Inc (NYSE:ACA) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 162,141 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,038 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.34% of Arcosa worth $6,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in Arcosa during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arcosa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. AJO LP bought a new stake in shares of Arcosa during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Arcosa by 38.6% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arcosa in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Kerry S. Cole sold 4,482 shares of Arcosa stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.51, for a total transaction of $199,493.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,584 shares in the company, valued at $1,494,823.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald J. Gafford sold 10,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total value of $376,401.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,231.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ACA opened at $40.83 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94, a P/E/G ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Arcosa Inc has a 1-year low of $28.14 and a 1-year high of $47.85.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $488.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.22 million. Arcosa had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 6.46%. Arcosa’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arcosa Inc will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. Arcosa’s payout ratio is currently 8.51%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Arcosa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Stephens lifted their price objective on Arcosa from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Arcosa in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Arcosa from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.20.

Arcosa, Inc manufactures and sells infrastructure-related products and services for the construction, energy, and transportation markets. It operates through three segments: Construction Products Group, Energy Equipment Group, and Transportation Products Group. The Construction Products Group segment offers lightweight and natural construction aggregates, and trench shields and shoring products that are used in construction landscape, including commercial, industrial, road and bridge, and underground construction.

