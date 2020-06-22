Legal & General Group Plc Increases Stake in Brady Corp (NYSE:BRC)

Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Brady Corp (NYSE:BRC) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 792 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.28% of Brady worth $6,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Brady by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Brady by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Brady by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 81,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,647,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Brady by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 39,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Brady by 2.7% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Brady from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Brady from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Sidoti upgraded shares of Brady from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brady from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.25.

In other news, Director Frank W. Harris sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.40, for a total value of $52,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,302,664. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Brady stock opened at $47.42 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.33. Brady Corp has a fifty-two week low of $33.00 and a fifty-two week high of $59.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.19.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.02). Brady had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The firm had revenue of $265.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Brady Corp will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a $0.218 dividend. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. Brady’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.37%.

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials and printing systems for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

