Legal & General Group Plc Increases Stock Holdings in Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD)

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,532 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.34% of Lithia Motors worth $6,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 21,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,230,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its position in Lithia Motors by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 8,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Lithia Motors by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,651,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LAD opened at $142.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80, a PEG ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.25. Lithia Motors Inc has a one year low of $55.74 and a one year high of $165.26.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.03. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 19.10%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Lithia Motors Inc will post 8.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LAD shares. Buckingham Research upgraded Lithia Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Lithia Motors from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.00.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates automotive franchises, and retails new and used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It sells new and used cars, replacement parts, vehicle service contracts, vehicle protection products, and credit insurance products; provides vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint, and repair services; and arranges related financing.

