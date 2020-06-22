Legal & General Group Plc Lowers Stock Position in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 51.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 116,776 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 121,445 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $6,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hi Line Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Hi Line Capital Management LLC now owns 45,235 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,833,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC now owns 15,245 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,583 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 54,373 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,216,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,927 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. 97.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock opened at $75.23 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.36. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.55. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a one year low of $44.37 and a one year high of $94.07.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $543.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.33 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 9.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.26 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 11.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Affiliated Managers Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $63.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Affiliated Managers Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.64.

In other news, Director Dwight D. Churchill acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $71.83 per share, with a total value of $71,830.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $723,256.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jay C. Horgen acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.26 per share, for a total transaction of $592,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,158,146.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,316,530. Company insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

