Legal & General Group Plc Purchases 1,227 Shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 152,940 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.28% of The Ensign Group worth $5,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in The Ensign Group by 119.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in The Ensign Group by 5.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,779,000 after purchasing an additional 5,607 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 68.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 9,437 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 165,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,494,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 97,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ENSG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Ensign Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. BidaskClub cut The Ensign Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of The Ensign Group in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of The Ensign Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on The Ensign Group from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.29.

Shares of ENSG opened at $41.86 on Monday. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.06 and a 12-month high of $63.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.29.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.16. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The company had revenue of $589.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The Ensign Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in three segments: Transitional and Skilled Services; Assisted and Independent Living Services; and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment offers a range of medical, nursing, rehabilitative, and pharmacy services, as well as routine services, such as daily dietary, social, and recreational services to Medicaid, private pay, managed care, and Medicare payors.

See Also: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.