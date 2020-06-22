Legal & General Group Plc Purchases 4,232 Shares of New Jersey Resources Corp (NYSE:NJR)

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources Corp (NYSE:NJR) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 204,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,232 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.21% of New Jersey Resources worth $6,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NJR. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in New Jersey Resources during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in New Jersey Resources by 74.9% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in New Jersey Resources by 600.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 334.1% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NJR opened at $31.63 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.78. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.42. New Jersey Resources Corp has a twelve month low of $21.14 and a twelve month high of $51.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $639.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $881.60 million. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 9.11%. New Jersey Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that New Jersey Resources Corp will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.313 dividend. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.10%.

NJR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of New Jersey Resources in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Guggenheim raised New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on New Jersey Resources from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Midstream segments. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 538,700 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

