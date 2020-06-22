Legal & General Group Plc Raises Stake in Mattel Inc (NASDAQ:MAT)

Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Mattel Inc (NASDAQ:MAT) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 723,618 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,202 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.21% of Mattel worth $6,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mattel by 30,828.2% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 4,807,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,351,000 after purchasing an additional 4,791,621 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Mattel by 92.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,264,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,533,000 after buying an additional 4,443,194 shares during the period. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 10.0% during the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 45,372,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,734,000 after purchasing an additional 4,114,502 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mattel in the fourth quarter worth about $36,264,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Mattel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,665,000.

MAT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Mattel from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Mattel in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Mattel from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their target price on Mattel from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mattel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAT opened at $9.85 on Monday. Mattel Inc has a 12-month low of $6.53 and a 12-month high of $14.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.68 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.04.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.15). Mattel had a negative return on equity of 39.51% and a negative net margin of 5.62%. The company had revenue of $594.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.51) EPS. Mattel’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mattel Inc will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Mattel Profile

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie brand; diecast cars, tracks, playsets, and play products for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels brand name; content, toy, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends brands; and dolls and books under the American Girl brand name.

