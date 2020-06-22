Legal & General Group Plc Trims Stock Position in Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:ZG)

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its stake in Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:ZG) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185,184 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,495 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.09% of Zillow Group worth $6,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Zillow Group during the fourth quarter worth $41,846,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Zillow Group by 314.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 375,055 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,155,000 after acquiring an additional 284,627 shares during the period. UBS Oconnor LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 4th quarter worth about $4,803,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,571,048 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,859,000 after acquiring an additional 93,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on ZG shares. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Zillow Group from $57.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Zillow Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on Zillow Group from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Zillow Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZG opened at $62.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a PE ratio of -32.12 and a beta of 1.24. Zillow Group Inc has a 1 year low of $18.65 and a 1 year high of $66.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 4.94 and a quick ratio of 4.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.18.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.08. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 11.75% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 147.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Zillow Group Inc will post -1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

See Also: What is quantitative easing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:ZG).

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.