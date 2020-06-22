Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its holdings in Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 29.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,075 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $2,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in Liberty Global by 130.6% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Global during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Global during the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Global during the 1st quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Global during the 1st quarter valued at $159,000. 55.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on LBTYK shares. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Global in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th.

LBTYK stock opened at $22.73 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Liberty Global PLC has a fifty-two week low of $14.35 and a fifty-two week high of $27.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.58. The stock has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a PE ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.23.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter. Liberty Global had a net margin of 107.92% and a negative return on equity of 2.41%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

See Also: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBTYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.