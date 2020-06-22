Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Stock Position Lessened by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,959 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 1,689 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 8.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,183,579 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $123,413,000 after buying an additional 539,428 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 0.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,732,935 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $64,132,000 after buying an additional 16,694 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,020,528 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $89,619,000 after buying an additional 735,077 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,916,355 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $86,528,000 after buying an additional 38,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,943,000. 96.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, Director Stephen E. Macadam acquired 5,000 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.90 per share, with a total value of $109,500.00. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock opened at $24.36 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.31. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,438.44 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $12.97 and a 1 year high of $34.35.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The building manufacturing company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $585.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.98 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 0.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 156.76%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LPX shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Stephens decreased their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, TD Securities lowered Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.83.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It also markets and sells products for use in light industrial and commercial construction applications. It operates through four segments: Siding; North America Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products; and South America.

