Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC) Shares Acquired by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC) by 650.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 264,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 229,197 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Macerich were worth $1,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Macerich during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Macerich during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Macerich by 95.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 5,339 shares during the last quarter. Jeereddi Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Macerich during the first quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Argent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Macerich during the first quarter valued at $64,000. 89.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MAC shares. Evercore ISI lowered Macerich from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Macerich from $24.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Macerich from $18.00 to $16.96 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Macerich from $26.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “sell” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of Macerich in a report on Monday, May 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. Macerich presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.56.

MAC stock opened at $8.85 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. Macerich Co has a 52-week low of $4.54 and a 52-week high of $33.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 1.78.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Macerich had a return on equity of 3.38% and a net margin of 10.40%. The company had revenue of $227.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. Macerich’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Macerich Co will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Hern Thomas E. O bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.63 per share, for a total transaction of $112,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Edward C. Coppola bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.15 per share, with a total value of $153,750.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 360,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,215,070.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 80,000 shares of company stock worth $462,150 over the last 90 days. 2.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Macerich, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

