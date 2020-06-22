Mackenzie Financial Corp Acquires New Stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS)

Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 4.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 145,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,971,000 after purchasing an additional 6,791 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 48.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 4,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares during the period. Aviva PLC bought a new stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the first quarter valued at about $3,905,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 402.8% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 75,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,793,000 after purchasing an additional 60,872 shares during the period. Finally, NWQ Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the first quarter valued at about $10,563,000. 72.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Daniel M. Wright sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total value of $110,851.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,232,407.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 22.35% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Sidoti lowered John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine raised John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th.

NASDAQ JBSS opened at $82.29 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $949.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $85.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.69. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.35 and a twelve month high of $107.86.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $211.62 million during the quarter. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a return on equity of 22.95% and a net margin of 6.17%.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 26th.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Company Profile

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, together with its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

