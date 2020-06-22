Mackenzie Financial Corp Acquires Shares of 5,940 The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 119.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 5.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,779,000 after buying an additional 5,607 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 68.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 9,437 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 165,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,494,000 after buying an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 97,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,405,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ENSG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of The Ensign Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of The Ensign Group in a research report on Monday, April 20th. BidaskClub cut The Ensign Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on The Ensign Group from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Ensign Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.29.

Shares of ENSG opened at $41.86 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.06 and a 1 year high of $63.00.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $589.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.73 million. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 5.33%. The business’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Ensign Group Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in three segments: Transitional and Skilled Services; Assisted and Independent Living Services; and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment offers a range of medical, nursing, rehabilitative, and pharmacy services, as well as routine services, such as daily dietary, social, and recreational services to Medicaid, private pay, managed care, and Medicare payors.

