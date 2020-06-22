Mackenzie Financial Corp Acquires Shares of 6,900 FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN)

Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FGEN. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in shares of FibroGen by 381.4% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,022,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $174,533,000 after acquiring an additional 3,979,159 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in FibroGen in the 4th quarter worth about $32,156,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in FibroGen by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,434,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $404,632,000 after buying an additional 706,703 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in FibroGen by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,080,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $107,064,000 after buying an additional 441,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,015,624 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $243,794,000 after purchasing an additional 388,625 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FGEN. TheStreet cut FibroGen from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of FibroGen in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Bank of America began coverage on FibroGen in a research report on Monday, April 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Cowen began coverage on FibroGen in a research report on Friday, May 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on FibroGen from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

In other news, CFO Pat Cotroneo sold 3,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.68, for a total value of $155,863.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 271,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,755,660.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Enrique A. Conterno purchased 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.29 per share, with a total value of $290,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,177,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ FGEN opened at $39.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 11.14 and a quick ratio of 11.01. FibroGen Inc has a 1 year low of $22.65 and a 1 year high of $48.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of -30.14 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.55.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.50). FibroGen had a negative net margin of 42.75% and a negative return on equity of 19.32%. The company had revenue of $24.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.53) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that FibroGen Inc will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

