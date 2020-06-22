Mackenzie Financial Corp Boosts Stock Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,130 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,849 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 88,685,388 shares of the bank’s stock worth $728,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606,633 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 22.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,892,545 shares of the bank’s stock worth $360,358,000 after acquiring an additional 8,020,890 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 2.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,630,203 shares of the bank’s stock worth $144,469,000 after acquiring an additional 436,274 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,248,000. Finally, Prudential PLC boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 129.5% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 9,461,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,681,000 after acquiring an additional 5,338,247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Shares of Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $10.29 on Monday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52 week low of $6.82 and a 52 week high of $15.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.43. The firm has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.83%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.24%.

In related news, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 46,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.10, for a total value of $425,206.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 532,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,849,781.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark E. Thompson sold 11,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.68, for a total value of $99,507.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 644,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,596,942.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HBAN. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Cfra lowered their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Bank of America raised Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Huntington Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.95.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Recommended Story: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.