Mackenzie Financial Corp Buys 1,174 Shares of International Paper Co (NYSE:IP)

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 18.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in International Paper were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in International Paper by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 29,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of International Paper by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 74,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,449,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of International Paper by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of International Paper by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Paper by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. 81.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IP stock opened at $34.86 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. International Paper Co has a 12-month low of $26.38 and a 12-month high of $47.64. The stock has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.46 and its 200 day moving average is $38.30.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. International Paper had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 2.99%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. International Paper’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that International Paper Co will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 27th were issued a $0.5125 dividend. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 26th. International Paper’s payout ratio is 46.28%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on IP shares. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on International Paper from $38.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on International Paper in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Cfra reduced their target price on International Paper from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on International Paper from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. International Paper currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.71.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

