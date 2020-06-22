Mackenzie Financial Corp Buys Shares of 4,480 NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)

Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,480 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NUVA. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NuVasive by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 765,378 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $38,773,000 after buying an additional 46,645 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in NuVasive by 33.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,251 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 3,066 shares during the period. Beck Bode LLC bought a new stake in NuVasive during the first quarter valued at about $991,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in NuVasive during the first quarter valued at about $44,332,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in NuVasive by 1,489.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,500 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 5,154 shares during the period.

In other news, President Matthew Link sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $201,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NUVA opened at $57.96 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.41. NuVasive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.55 and a 52 week high of $81.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.75 and a 200 day moving average of $65.36.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical device company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $259.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.32 million. NuVasive had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 14.42%. NuVasive’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NuVasive, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

NUVA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on NuVasive from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NuVasive in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on NuVasive from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub raised NuVasive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised NuVasive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.44.

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

