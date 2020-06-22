Mackenzie Financial Corp Buys Shares of 5,450 58.com Inc (NYSE:WUBA)

Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of 58.com Inc (NYSE:WUBA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,450 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of 58.com by 2.5% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,410 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of 58.com by 83.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 860 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of 58.com by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,607 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of 58.com during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 58.com by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,855 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.78% of the company’s stock.

Get 58.com alerts:

Shares of WUBA opened at $54.50 on Monday. 58.com Inc has a 52-week low of $37.92 and a 52-week high of $69.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.06. The firm has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 6.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.29.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered 58.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. China International Capital lowered 58.com to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 13th. CICC Research lowered 58.com from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Bank of America cut their price objective on 58.com from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered 58.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. 58.com has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.07.

58.com Company Profile

58.com Inc operates various multi-category online classifieds platforms and vertical listing platforms that enable local businesses and consumers to connect, share information, and conduct business in the People's Republic of China. It operates multi-content category online classified platforms primarily under the 58 and Ganji names; Anjuke, an online real estate listing platform; ChinaHR, an online recruitment platform that focuses on white collar jobs; and Jia Xiao Yi Dian Tong, an online platform for driver's license examination preparation and other related services.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for 58.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 58.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.