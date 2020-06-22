Mackenzie Financial Corp Grows Stock Holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 15.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,873 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSNC. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 4,069 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in SS&C Technologies by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in SS&C Technologies by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in SS&C Technologies by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,460,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $458,089,000 after acquiring an additional 147,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $200,000. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on SSNC. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.86.

Shares of SS&C Technologies stock opened at $58.63 on Monday. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.51 and a 52-week high of $66.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.37. The firm has a market cap of $15.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.09 and a beta of 1.47.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.07. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 19.95%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.81%.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries in the United States, Canada, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, transfer agency, compliance, regulatory services, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

