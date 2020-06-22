Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $242,000 Stock Position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,434 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 151.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the fourth quarter worth $657,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 7.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 966,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,933,000 after buying an additional 63,892 shares during the last quarter. Billeaud Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the first quarter worth $386,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 4.0% in the first quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CenterPoint Energy stock opened at $17.79 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a PE ratio of -12.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.27. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.58 and a 52-week high of $30.71.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a negative net margin of 5.28% and a positive return on equity of 15.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. Analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 20th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.52%.

In other news, Director David J. Lesar bought 11,110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.05 per share, with a total value of $200,535.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,110 shares in the company, valued at $110,285.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

CNP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Cfra upped their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.16.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

