Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $249,000 Stock Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER)

Mackenzie Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) by 97.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 182,558 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TER. AJO LP increased its holdings in Teradyne by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. AJO LP now owns 108,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,405,000 after buying an additional 23,445 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden bought a new stake in Teradyne during the 4th quarter worth about $6,008,000. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in Teradyne by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 15,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Teradyne by 1,432.3% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 137,124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,350,000 after acquiring an additional 128,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Teradyne during the 4th quarter worth about $1,727,000.

Shares of NYSE:TER opened at $82.75 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.76. Teradyne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.87 and a fifty-two week high of $82.79.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $704.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.01 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 23.50%. Teradyne’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 27th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is 17.09%.

TER has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum raised shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. UBS Group lowered shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Teradyne in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $90.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.07.

In other Teradyne news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 30,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total transaction of $1,877,765.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,759,910.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Edwin J. Gillis sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.09, for a total transaction of $1,577,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,418 shares in the company, valued at $2,171,431.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

