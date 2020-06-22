Mackenzie Financial Corp Invests $267,000 in Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK)

Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 12,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Teekay Tankers during the fourth quarter worth $306,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Teekay Tankers during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Teekay Tankers during the fourth quarter worth $1,802,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Teekay Tankers during the fourth quarter worth $3,981,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Teekay Tankers during the fourth quarter worth $1,955,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Teekay Tankers alerts:

Shares of Teekay Tankers stock opened at $14.24 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $479.25 million, a PE ratio of 3.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.85. Teekay Tankers Ltd. has a 52-week low of $7.68 and a 52-week high of $26.92.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The shipping company reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.36. Teekay Tankers had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The business had revenue of $341.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Teekay Tankers Ltd. will post 10.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TNK has been the topic of a number of research reports. DNB Markets raised shares of Teekay Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Teekay Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Teekay Tankers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Fearnley Fonds lowered shares of Teekay Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.60.

Teekay Tankers Company Profile

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. It operates through two segments, Conventional Tanker and Ship-to-ship Transfer (STS). The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore STS transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.

Featured Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK).

Receive News & Ratings for Teekay Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teekay Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.